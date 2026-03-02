Today, Monday, March 2, in Douglas features unsettled conditions with moderate rain from early morning. Temperatures about 9°C, though persistent drizzle might keep things damp. There’s a decent chance of clearer skies by late afternoon, but heavier downpours could still occur. Winds remain brisk, adding a cool edge to the day.
Tomorrow brings bright sunshine with minimal rain expected. Temperatures about 7°C and a gentle breeze create a more comfortable feel throughout daylight hours. Skies should remain mostly cloud-free, offering a pleasant break from damp conditions. Evening stays calm, ushering in a clear night without likelihood of rain.
A mixed outlook arrives Wednesday, with patchy rain potentially appearing at intervals. Temperatures near 9°C, and there may be drizzle during late afternoon. Much of the day could stay cloudy, although occasional bright spells might peek through. Evening may bring lighter showers, while conditions remain relatively mild.
An unsettled pattern continues Thursday, with chances of rain increasing through midday. Temperatures about 10°C at the highest point, but drizzle is probable as the afternoon progresses. The sky could be overcast for much of the day, yet pockets of drier weather might emerge briefly. Winds can pick up later on.
The final day in this forecast is Friday, bringing sunny intervals and no significant rainfall. Temperatures about 9°C, staying fairly mild under partly cloudy skies. Winds remain moderate, creating a slightly cool breeze by late afternoon. Overnight looks calm, concluding the week on a clearer note. The outlook remains promising for further brighter spells.
This article was automatically generated
