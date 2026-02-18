Today (Wednesday, February 18) sees plenty of clouds mixed with bursts of rain, along with a small chance of snow at times. Tourists and residents around Douglas might notice overcast skies lingering through the day. Temperatures near 2°C keep things chilly, so expect overall breezy weather with occasional damp spells.
Tomorrow continues the unsettled forecast with more rain in store, plus the risk of wet snow. Temperatures about 4°C remain on the cool side, as cloud cover persists. Occasional heavier bursts of rain may appear, keeping conditions damp for much of the day. Strong breezes are also possible throughout tomorrow.
Friday offers milder air, with temperatures near 9°C and consistent rain expected. Cloudy skies dominate, though some breaks might briefly appear. Isolated thunder could develop, making this day particularly active. Rain looks widespread, but any wintry mix should fade, keeping the focus on wetter weather overall. Winds stay fairly brisk.
This weekend on Saturday promises rain on and off, with temperatures about 11°C bringing a mild feel. Early cloud cover may lead to lighter spells of rain later in the afternoon. Conditions remain soggy, but a few drier intervals could occur. Expect breezy winds throughout the day. Overall, fairly damp.
Sunday sees patchy rain lingering, with temperatures near 9°C keeping conditions fresh. Cloudy periods dominate, though some light rain showers remain possible throughout. Wet spells are less intense, offering occasional breaks. By evening, drizzle may return, ending the week on a consistently damp note without major changes in the forecast.
This article was automatically generated
