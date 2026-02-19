Douglas is expecting unsettled conditions this Thursday, February 19, with morning rain turning into occasional snow later on. Temperatures near 3°C keep it chilly, and brisk winds are likely during the day. Some showers might persist into the night, making for a damp end to today.
Tomorrow brings slightly more showers, as Friday retains fairly unsettled skies with temperatures about 8°C. Drizzle is likely in the early hours, followed by breezier spells as conditions stay changeable. Rain remains possible into the evening, but a few clear breaks may briefly appear now and then.
Milder air arrives on Saturday with temperatures near 11°C and plenty of cloud cover. Pockets of rain could show up, but they might ease for a time. Fog could settle early on, yet it should lift, leaving damp patches across the region. Skies remain mostly grey with brighter moments.
This weekend continues with Sunday leaning cooler, reaching about 8°C. Rain showers stay in the picture, mixing with occasional drizzle. Winds keep moderate strength, so conditions remain unsettled. Afternoon spells of light rain may linger, but glimpses of drier weather are possible before nightfall.
Monday looks slightly calmer overall, with temperatures near 8°C. There could be scattered patches of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy skies later. Winds maintain a steady pace, but the chance of prolonged downpours drops somewhat. Sunshine may peek through, offering a milder feel as the day progresses. However, occasional drizzle can’t be ruled out late in the day. Conditions remain cool overall.
