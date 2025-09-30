Today, Tuesday, September 30, sees patchy rain in Douglas, with temperatures near 14°C and lows about 12°C. Occasional cloudy skies could dominate most of the day, offering limited dry spells. The forecast remains unsettled, so bursts of rain may appear throughout the afternoon, keeping everything damp and breezy.
Tomorrow is set for moderate rain and a chilly feel, with temperatures about 14°C and lows near 12°C. Light drizzle could linger in the morning, developing into steadier rain later. Conditions remain gloomy, so expect a fair chance of persistent showers across many areas. Wind gusts might pick up late.
Thursday looks windy with moderate rain throughout the day and temperatures near 12°C. Heavy downpours may arrive by afternoon, accompanied by gustier winds in exposed spots. Cooler air persists overnight, keeping lows about 12°C. Showers stay possible into the evening. Occasional brisk gusts may accompany heavier spells of rain.
Friday sees brisk conditions and moderate rain, with temperatures near 11°C and potential lows about 9°C. Brief clearer moments might emerge, but wet weather is likely to dominate. The day remains unsettled, and any sunshine appears fleeting among the waves of rain crossing the region. Prominent clouds loom overhead, intensifying the damp conditions.
This weekend on Saturday could bring patchy rain, with daytime temperatures near 10°C and lows about 8°C. Skies seem cloudy, and occasional showers cannot be ruled out. Blustery winds may add a chill, making it feel cooler. Spells of rain might develop late, maintaining an unsettled end to the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.