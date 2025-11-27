Today, Thursday, November 27, in Douglas sees on-and-off drizzle and overcast skies with short dry spells. Temperatures climb to about 14°C and drop near 7°C by late evening. Winds may gust strongly at times, creating a breezy atmosphere. The weather forecast points to cloudy conditions with light rain.
Tomorrow remains grey with patchy rain likely for much of the day. Temperatures rest near 7°C and dip about 6°C at night, so expect a cool feeling. Winds stay strong, giving a blustery vibe that could persist well into the late evening.
Saturday brings moderate rain spells and cooler air throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures hover about 9°C in the daytime, then drop near 5°C after sunset. Any bright intervals remain short-lived, as rainy periods are frequent. The weather forecast suggests persistent clouds, with breezes staying moderate.
Sunday sees patchy rain nearby but also some clearer moments that could let in occasional sunshine. Temperatures reach about 5°C, with lows around 3°C once darkness falls. Skies sometimes turn cloudy, yet overall rainfall seems minimal. Frequent breaks in the rain may allow calmer conditions, though mild gusts could pop up.
Monday continues the wet theme, with moderate rain lingering through much of the day. Temperatures peak near 11°C, then settle about 4°C as night arrives. Cloud cover remains heavy, and bursts of showers may combine with gusty winds. A few lighter intervals might appear, but the forecast emphasises rainfall. Occasional drizzle could also pop up later. Fleeting dampness may linger as evening progresses.
