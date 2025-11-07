Today, Friday, November 7, features patchy rain with occasional drizzle and temperatures about 11°C. Expect conditions to remain cloudy through late evening, bringing a high chance of rain. In Douglas, skies might stay overcast. Light showers may pop up, but they should fade gradually as the night goes on.
Tomorrow is set to continue the patchy rain theme, though temperatures near 12°C could bring slightly milder air. The forecast suggests scattered rain in the morning, possibly clearing by late afternoon. Cloud cover remains likely, but brief breaks might allow for a few brighter spells before nightfall.
Sunday brings moderate rainfall, with showers persisting most of the day and temperatures about 10°C. Occasional heavier bursts are possible, so wet conditions are likely into the evening. Greyer skies dominate, though there might be a lull later in the day, offering a short window of calmer weather.
Monday looks set for patchy rain again, with temperatures about 13°C providing slightly warmer conditions. Light showers could scatter across the afternoon, though there is a chance of occasional clearer intervals. Evening hours may see drizzle returning, and breezy winds could pick up briefly, keeping skies mostly cloudy overnight.
Tuesday is expected to bring another dose of moderate rain, with bursts likely to linger through midday. Temperatures near 12°C should hold, and rain chances remain high into the late afternoon. Periods of drizzle could emerge after dark, so conditions appear damp. Brisk winds might accompany scattered showers overnight. Skies remain cloudy heading into the following day.
