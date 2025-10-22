Today, Wednesday, October 22, features patchy rain and moderate wind for the local weather forecast in Douglas, with highs near 12°C and overnight lows about 7°C. Showers are likely throughout the day, creating a cloudy start to this period.
Tomorrow remains unsettled, showing patchy rain once again with temperatures near 11°C by afternoon and about 7°C at night. Intermittent rain is expected, though brief clearer spells might appear. A brisk breeze adds a cooler feel. Cloud cover remains prominent, contributing to a damp atmosphere throughout the day.
The next day sees patchy rain continuing, with temperatures about 12°C. Mornings begin near 6°C, so expect a cool start before those clouds roll in. Showers on and off keep skies grey, but occasional breaks might bring a few glimpses of sunshine. Winds remain moderate under these conditions.
Afterwards, temperatures hover near 8°C with minimums about 6°C. Patchy rain persists, creating drizzly moments through late afternoon. Skies remain mostly overcast, with limited clear intervals. Winds could become blustery at times, adding a raw feel. Rainfall looks set to linger steadily, making conditions damp throughout the day.
This weekend reaches highs about 10°C, with lows near 6°C. Patchy rain may return in short bouts, though brighter spells could develop. Overhead clouds gradually thin, suggesting fewer showers later on. Breezes carry on, but the day feels milder when the sun peeks through. A shift in wind direction might bring calmer spells. Cooler pockets still linger overnight.
This article was automatically generated
