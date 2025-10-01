In Douglas, today, Wednesday, October 1, moderate rain is expected all day, with highs near 13°C and overnight lows about 13°C. Cloudy skies dominate the weather forecast, bringing a damp atmosphere that could persist into the evening. Winds remain gentle, so intense gusts are unlikely.
Tomorrow continues the wet trend, featuring moderate rain for much of the day. Temperatures about 13°C could combine with brisk winds, making conditions feel chillier. Occasional heavier bursts might pass through, but calmer interludes later on are possible. Overnight lows hover near 11°C, ensuring damp conditions persist.
Moderate rain carries over into Friday with highs around 15°C bringing a slight rise in warmth. Light drizzle could appear in the afternoon, although breaks in the rain may briefly brighten the weather forecast. Night-time temperatures settle close to 9°C, hinting at a cooler evening.
Wet conditions persist on Saturday, with moderate rain likely throughout. Temperatures near 10°C create a brisk feel, and strong winds could add to the chill. Heavy downpours remain possible, so expect cloudy skies for much of the day. After dusk, lows hover about 8°C. Some occasional drizzle might linger overnight.
Patchy rain appears on Sunday, with bursts of lighter showers interspersed. Afternoon highs reach around 12°C, while overcast conditions could dominate. Winds look calmer than previous days, though lingering drizzle may still pop up. The week ahead remains unsettled, presenting periods of scattered rain and grey skies. Cloud cover remains consistent, limiting sunshine for extended intervals. Rainfall intensities vary, but dryness stays elusive.
