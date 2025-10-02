Today, Thursday, October 2, brings a moderate rain weather update with brisk wind and frequent showers. This daily forecast for Douglas suggests occasional drizzles lingering into the evening. Skies remain largely grey, and temperatures hover near 13°C for much of the afternoon, dipping slightly later on. Expect short gusts adding to the cool feel.
Tomorrow holds further moderate rain mixed with cloudy periods, keeping the daily forecast unsettled. A light breeze may shift direction at times, influencing brief patches of dryness. Winds may gust again, but a few drier spells could break through. Afternoon temperatures sit about 15°C, offering a mild interlude before showers return toward late evening.
This weekend begins on Saturday with patchy rain across the morning and breezy conditions persisting throughout the day. A general weather update points to mostly gloomy skies, though lighter drizzle could appear at times. Daytime readings hover near 10°C, easing slightly once evening sets in.
Sunday follows with spotty rain early on, then scattered clouds in the afternoon. Conditions stay breezy, though light rain might pop up sporadically. Most forecasts indicate temperatures around 12°C by midday, bringing a slightly warmer feel compared to the previous day, especially if the wind calms briefly.
Monday keeps a damp tone, with patchy rain on and off throughout the day. Skies remain overcast, but an occasional break from showers is possible. Moderate breezes persist, and temperatures reach about 14°C in the late morning. Later in the day, unsettled conditions remain likely, ensuring the wet pattern lingers.
