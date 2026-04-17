Today, April 17, in Douglas brings persistent drizzle and patchy rain through much of the day. Temperatures about 10°C will keep things cool, with overcast skies likely dominating. Breezy conditions might develop later, so expect rain to continue into the evening. Overall, it’s a damp start to the forecast.
Heavier downpours are likely tomorrow, possibly accompanied by thunder in the morning. Patchy rain nearby lingers later in the day, but occasional breaks could brighten the afternoon. Temperatures near 9°C remain on the cool side, though the steadier breeze should gradually ease overnight.
Pleasant conditions follow on Sunday with sunny spells taking centre stage. Skies are expected to stay mostly clear, offering a break from the wet weather. Temperatures about 9°C keep the air crisp, and lighter winds add to calmer conditions. No rain is anticipated, making it a brighter day overall.
The new week begins Monday with patchy rain possible, though early hours could remain partly cloudy. Temperatures near 8°C mark a slight dip, and occasional showers may pop up later. Overcast intervals mix with brief glimpses of sunshine in the afternoon. Winds stay moderate, keeping conditions comfortable despite the damp outlook.
A sunnier outlook arrives Tuesday, delivering the warmest spell of the week. Temperatures about 11°C promise a lift, although breezier conditions might develop. Rain chances remain minimal, so brighter skies dominate the day. Wind gusts could pick up during the evening, but it’s a dry forecast to round out the period. Expect mild conditions well into the night.
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