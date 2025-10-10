Today, Friday, October 10, brings a brief spell of patchy rain early on, gradually easing into clearer moments by midday. Temperatures near 12°C are likely. Some clouds might linger, but lighter skies often emerge as the day continues. Sunshine could peek through late in the afternoon. Heavy showers seem unlikely.
Tomorrow sees bright skies dominating, with Saturday expected to stay mostly sunny. Temperatures close to 14°C bring a warmer feel, and no sign of rain is forecast. Cloud patches may appear in the evening, but overall conditions look calm and clear throughout the day. Sunlight could persist well into dusk.
This weekend continues with Sunday showing more sunshine and mild air. Temperatures about 14°C again keep things pleasant, with barely a cloud overhead. The day remains dry, making it a perfect extension of the bright spell. Later on, gentle breezes add a light, refreshing touch. Sunlight lingers well past sunset.
The new week arrives with Monday bringing even warmer weather under clear skies. Temperatures near 16°C should dominate, promising bright conditions from morning until evening. Rain remains absent, and the air feels mild. Sunshine leads throughout the afternoon, offering a golden glow past evening lull. Seasonal crispness may appear late.
Douglas can anticipate more sunshine on Tuesday, with temperatures about 17°C at their peak. All signs point to a continued run of dry and bright conditions. Minimal cloud cover keeps the day radiant from start to finish. Light winds maintain a quiet atmosphere, rounding off a tranquil stretch of weather.
This article was automatically generated
