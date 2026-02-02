In Douglas, today, Monday, February 2, looks damp with patchy rain and occasional drizzle from morning until afternoon, according to local weather updates. Conditions may switch to whirling snow by evening. Gusty breezes persist throughout the day, so expect a chilly feel. Temperatures near 5°C, with lows about 3°C overnight.
Tomorrow appears unsettled, featuring more whirling snow early on, shifting into patchy rain through midday. Skies remain grey, and breezes stay brisk, based on current weather insights. Lowest readings hover near 2°C, peaking about 2°C, so anticipate a wintry environment. Light flurries could linger toward nightfall, all day long.
On Wednesday, abundant clouds linger with occasional light snow shifting to sleet later in the day. Wintry showers mix with some bursts of rain into the afternoon, per updated weather reports. Temperatures near 4°C at midday, dipping about 2°C overnight. Gusty winds ease slightly but keep conditions cool.
On Thursday, widespread cloud cover lingers with only minor drizzle expected, according to regional weather sources. Mostly stable skies persist through midday, topping near 5°C. Evening dips about 2°C, with a chance of whirling snow after dark. Winds pick up slightly, though intense showers remain unlikely, keeping conditions mostly grey.
Friday maintains a chilly pattern, featuring whirling snow and occasional light rain. Conditions feel raw with temperatures near 3°C at midday and about 2°C overnight, based on observations. Strong breezes keep that sharp edge, although intense flurries may appear briefly. Expect wintry weather to linger, closing out the week on a frosty note.
This article was automatically generated
