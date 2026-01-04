Today, Sunday, January 4, in Douglas brings a wintery weather forecast with morning clouds developing into moderate snow by midday. Sleet could appear later, followed by patchy rain late afternoon. Conditions remain quite cold, with temperatures near 4°C. Evenings might stay damp, so expect some rain before midnight. Fresh breezes may make it feel cooler.
Tomorrow might see brighter weather, with clear skies dominating much of the day. A few passing clouds in the early morning could bring brief drizzle, but the overall forecast is sunny. Temperatures hover about 5°C, and light winds keep conditions comfortable compared to Sunday.
Tuesday’s weather update features patchy rain and a possibility of heavier showers later. Afternoon skies might stay mostly cloudy, and a blustery spell could arrive by evening. Some sleet or even snowflakes may pop up, especially after sundown. Temperatures are roughly 6°C, so remain watchful of sudden changes.
On Wednesday, the forecast highlights mostly grey skies with intermittent rain possible. Some snow or sleet could develop during colder spells, but any accumulation looks slight. Conditions stay fairly cool, with temperatures near 7°C. Evening hours may remain unsettled, bringing showers that linger into the night and keep it damp.
Thursday sees milder conditions, offering a daytime temperature of about 9°C. Light rain showers may pass through in the morning, followed by clouds later on. Brief sunny breaks are possible, though some scattered showers remain likely. The day feels less chilly while still carrying a chance of damp spells and moderate breezes too.
This article was automatically generated
