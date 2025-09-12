Today, Friday, September 12, in Douglas offers a local weather update featuring moderate rain and occasional drizzle. Afternoon temperatures near 13°C and early lows about 10°C point to a cool day. Persistent showers are likely, bringing damp roads and grey skies throughout the daily forecast.
Tomorrow sees more moderate rain. Morning lows about 8°C may feel brisk before climbing to near 11°C by midday. Grey skies persist, and steady rain remains part of the local weather forecast. Showers could be heavy at times, so expect damp conditions to continue through the day.
This weekend brings moderate rain again. Early temperatures around 11°C could rise to about 14°C later on. Cloud cover remains thick, creating a gloomy atmosphere, yet the daily forecast suggests short spells of lighter showers as well. Overall, cooler winds might accompany the persistent rain throughout Sunday.
Monday promises another round of moderate rain. Temperatures near 11°C should creep up to about 12°C, but the day stays chilly and wet. Heavy showers are likely at times, adding to the weekly rainfall total. Limited sunshine is expected, keeping the daily forecast on the rainy side.
Tuesday looks a bit brighter with patchy rain. Morning lows about 11°C might give way to near 14°C by afternoon. Breaks of sunshine could appear, though showers remain possible. Gusty winds may pick up during the day, but overall conditions are slightly milder compared to earlier in the week. Conditions remain unpredictable at times, so patchy clouds could roll in swiftly, and sunshine intervals remain possible.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.