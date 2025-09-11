Today, Thursday, September 11, brings moderate rain in Douglas, with temperatures near 11°C. Rain is highly likely all day, creating a wet forecast that dominates conditions. Expect occasional bursts of heavier downpours during the afternoon, followed by steady showers into the evening. Skies remain grey, limiting any chance of sunshine.
Tomorrow extends the damp pattern, bringing moderate rain throughout much of the day and temperatures about 12°C. Early morning drizzle transitions into persistent showers by midday, with cloud cover lingering well into the evening. Occasional breaks may emerge, but this local weather forecast still points toward a rather soggy scenario.
Saturday promises moderate rain once more, accompanied by temperatures near 12°C. Morning rain showers could intensify briefly, though lighter drizzle is expected later in the day. Overcast skies reduce sunshine opportunities, and the afternoon remains generally grey. Rain picks up again by nightfall, reinforcing a consistently wet forecast and gloom.
Sunday, part of this weekend, features temperatures about 15°C and occasional heavier rain. Showers dominate through the morning, potentially easing briefly mid-afternoon, but the overall outlook remains damp and soggy. Cloud cover persists, limiting brighter spells and making dryness elusive. Even the evening is set to maintain that showery trend.
Monday keeps the theme alive with moderate rain still on the cards and temperatures near 15°C. Early drizzle may transition into steadier rainfall by midday, accompanied by light winds. A few short gaps between showers might emerge, but the forecast remains predominantly rainy. Evening clouds stay thick, sustaining persistent dampness.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.