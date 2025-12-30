Today, Tuesday, December 30, brings a bright weather outlook with plenty of sunshine for this forecast in Douglas. Temperatures hover near 7°C by midday, dipping to about 4°C after dark. A small chance of light rain could appear, but overall conditions remain comfortable and breezes stay moderate. Skies are set to stay mostly clear throughout the day.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy skies with occasional gusts, reaching speeds that may stir up the air briefly. Temperatures remain close to 7°C, dropping to about 3°C later on. These weather conditions stay mostly dry, though a brief hint of thicker cloud cover late on cannot be ruled out.
Thursday sees unsettled weather, featuring patchy rain and occasional snow showers. Temperatures stay near 5°C, falling to about 4°C in the evening. Gustier spells may appear, but calmer periods could bring short bursts of sunshine, creating a varied forecast. Conditions may shift quickly from one hour to the next.
Friday provides a rollercoaster forecast, blending patchy rain, sleet, and occasional sunshine. Temperatures reach close to 9°C during the day, slipping to about 2°C when night falls. Some hours could turn briefly wintry, yet bright spots are expected to break through, ensuring frequent changes. Occasional drizzle might pop up unexpectedly.
Saturday arrives with mostly sunny skies and mild breezes. This weekend sees limited rain and temperatures near 5°C, dropping to about 2°C after dark. A smattering of cloud might drift in at intervals, but overall conditions remain bright, making for a calmer end to this latest weather forecast.
