Today (Tuesday, March 3) in Douglas will stay sunny from morning through evening. Temperatures near 8°C and a gentle breeze make for a pleasant day, with no expected rain. Skies remain mostly clear after sunset, so conditions overall generally should hold steady into late evening.
Tomorrow (Wednesday) brings partly cloudy skies, with light cloud cover drifting across through the day and minimal rain in the forecast. Temperatures about 9°C keep things comfortable, so daytime conditions should feel mild. Some patchy cloud may linger into nighttime, but no major changes are expected.
Thursday sees an uptick in rain, with occasional drizzle and patchy showers likely. Temperatures near 9°C keep the day mild, though brief bursts of rain are expected from midday into late afternoon. Overcast hours might dominate, and moderate winds could push a cooler breeze well into the evening forecast.
Friday brings patchy rain once again, with temperatures about 7°C offering a chillier feel. Light showers may appear in the morning, gradually easing as midday approaches. Skies could remain grey, though occasional breaks might allow extra sunshine. Evening hours stay mostly overcast, while gentle gusts continue throughout the night.
This weekend looks brighter on Saturday, with clear skies expected for much of the day. Temperatures near 8°C and calmer winds indicate a truly pleasant forecast. Sunshine should hold on through afternoon, keeping the daytime warm and very inviting. Expect mostly clear skies to persist until midnight. Nighttime remains dry and cooler, with no rain anticipated to close out the week.
This article was automatically generated
