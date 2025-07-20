Today, Sunday, July 20, brings patchy drizzle in Douglas, with occasional mist and fog through the evening. Temperatures hover near 17°C, and steady rain may develop late. Skies remain mostly gray, with only brief hints of clearer conditions possible during early morning hours.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain dominating most hours, with temperatures about 16°C. Showers persist steadily, creating a damp atmosphere from dawn to dusk. Occasional cloudy lulls might offer fleeting breaks, yet any sunshine will likely be short-lived as lingering drizzle returns by late afternoon.
Tuesday should keep things wet, with patchy rainfall pushing mercury near 15°C. Cloud cover remains extensive, limiting brighter spells to brief moments. Light drizzle drifts in and out, though some spots may enjoy drier interludes before evening clouds thicken once again. Cooler breezes could enhance the damp feeling in exposed areas.
Wednesday maintains overcast skies and occasional drizzle, holding temperatures about 14°C. Mist may form in the early hours, keeping the day subdued. Light rain could pop up sporadically, but heavier bursts appear unlikely. An underlying chill lingers, especially where persistent cloud coverage remains dominant. Limited breaks in the clouds might still offer isolated glimpses of brightness.
Thursday brings partial sun with a low chance of light drizzle later, keeping readings near 16°C. Morning conditions appear calm, though breezy spells are likely by midday. Clouds gradually increase, but heavier rain remains minimal. The rest of the week could stay relatively mild, though stray showers cannot be ruled out. Temperatures remain consistent into the weekend.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.