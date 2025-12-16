Today, Tuesday, December 16, in Douglas, stays bright and calm with hardly a cloud in sight. Early risers might notice a cool morning, but clear skies dominate from sunrise to dusk. Temperatures near 7°C persist by midday, dipping about 5°C overnight. Gentle winds keep conditions mild and welcoming yet stable.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain that could intensify briefly during midday, with steady showers possible after sunset. Temperatures reach about 10°C, so a slightly warmer feel emerges despite gusty winds. Cloud cover persists, making daylight a bit dimmer. Evening hours remain wet, though breaks in the rain may appear at times.
Thursday sees patchy rain drifting in and out, mixing with occasional dry spells. Temperatures hover near 8°C, yet brisk winds could keep it feeling cooler. Overcast moments dominate the morning, but afternoon skies may brighten. Nightfall stays relatively mild, although light showers could still surface here and there as well.
Friday offers a partly cloudy outlook, with fewer showers interrupting the day. Temperatures remain about 6°C, delivering a brisk edge but less intense wind. Clouds linger without creating too much gloom, and occasional sunshine can peek through. Once night sets in, conditions stay quiet, with little chance of significant rain.
This weekend ushers in renewed unsettled weather. Saturday’s forecast points to moderate rain and possible bursts of snow if lower temperatures prevail. Daytime highs approach about 8°C, while overnight readings drop close to 3°C. Stronger winds could appear, intensifying the chill factor, yet drier breaks might punctuate the wet conditions.
This article was automatically generated
