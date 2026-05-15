Today is Friday, May 15 in Douglas, bringing plenty of sunshine. Clear conditions dominate early morning before bright skies settle in. Temperatures near 9°C keep things cool, with gentle winds adding freshness. No rain is expected, so the day remains dry and bright until late evening.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain moving in. Clouds gather throughout the morning, leading to drizzle by midday. Temperatures about 10°C ensure mild weather, though showers may persist into late afternoon. Occasional breaks might appear, but the forecast leans damp, keeping conditions more unsettled than earlier.
This weekend continues with patchy rain staying close. Sunday brings a changeable outlook, hovering near 10°C with scattered showers likely. Brief spells of clearer skies could pop up, but rain chances remain moderate. Gusts might strengthen at times, adding a breezier feel. Overall, a mix of light rain and occasional breaks shapes the day.
Monday sees fewer showers, though overcast skies still linger. Temperatures near 10°C keep the air mildly cool, and drizzle may develop occasionally. Cloud cover remains significant, restricting sunshine for much of the day. Winds ease compared to earlier, reducing any chill. Patchy rain could pop up briefly, but heavier downpours look unlikely.
Tuesday brings a heavier spell of rain. Moderate showers are forecast, with temperatures about 12°C offering a warmer feel. Periods of steady rainfall could last through the day, occasionally easing into lighter drizzle. Wind speeds rise, enhancing the damp atmosphere all day long. Wet conditions dominate, marking a pronounced shift toward a soggier outlook.
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