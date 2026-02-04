Today, Wednesday, February 4 in Douglas sees an unsettled weather forecast, mixing snow showers with patchy rain. Some stronger snow is possible early on before turning into light rain later. Temperatures near 4°C keep conditions chilly, while moderate winds could make it feel cooler. Intervals of cloud will persist throughout, but brief bursts of sunshine remain limited. Mixed wintery conditions dominate the day.
Tomorrow might remain fairly unsettled, with more frequent snow early in the day and patchy rain by afternoon. Some intense flurries could appear around midday, but milder air may reduce it to rain later on. Temperatures about 4°C accompany gusty conditions, giving a wintery feel across the region. Occasional brighter spells could briefly peek through mostly, and cloud cover persists through late afternoon.
The next day, Friday, may deliver heavier snowfall shifting to moderate rain by midday. Some robust snow bursts linger early on, though wet conditions eventually dominate. Temperatures near 2°C keep the period chilly, and strong winds remain a factor, adding to the wintry scene. Skies remain gloomy, with limited sunshine. Evening hours could see lingering drizzle as winds gradually begin to ease.
This weekend brings calmer skies, though Saturday could begin with lingering flurries before turning overcast. Temperatures near 3°C keep things cool. Sunday might stay mostly cloudy, with minimal rain during the day. Conditions remain stable, and readings about 5°C should feel milder for many spots. Winds drop significantly, reducing the chill factor on both days. Any lingering snow is unlikely to persist.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.