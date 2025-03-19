From sports and sustainability to business, law, and the arts, women across the Isle of Man are making an impact in extraordinary ways. The 25 Women of 2025 list, curated by Media Isle of Man as part of our ongoing Womann campaign, shines a spotlight on those who are breaking barriers, leading change, and inspiring future generations.
In this feature, and in no particular order, we highlight the first five of these remarkable women, each making waves in their respective fields. Whether it’s Yasmin Ingham’s record-breaking achievements in equestrian sports, Helen Crosbie’s revival of Manx salt harvesting, or Jacqui Keenan’s dedication to marine conservation, these trailblazers exemplify passion, perseverance, and innovation.
Join us as we celebrate their achievements, share their stories, and acknowledge the vital role they play in driving progress on the Isle of Man.
1. Yasmin Ingham
Yasmin Ingham continues to make history in the world of equestrian sports, cementing her place as one of the Isle of Man’s most accomplished athletes. At the 2025 Isle of Man Sports Awards, Yasmin was named sportswoman of the year after finishing 2024 ranked number four in the World. The 27-year-old, who made the shortlist for the Paris Olympics and travelled as a reserve for the Games, said: ‘I am so proud to be from the Isle of Man and this means the world.’
Yasmin’s journey to the top has been nothing short of extraordinary. She first gained international recognition in 2022 when she became the FEI Eventing World Champion, securing individual gold with horse Banzai du Loir. Since then, she has consistently performed at the highest level, achieving podium finishes in some of the most prestigious competitions in the sport.
As one of the 25 Women of 2025, Yasmin Ingham stands as a testament to what can be achieved with passion and perseverance. With her sights set on even greater accomplishments, there is no doubt that she will continue to make an impact on the sport for years to come.
2. Helen Crosbie
Helen Crosbie never set out to become a business owner, let alone bring back a lost Manx tradition. But after years of working in the French Alps as a chef and running luxury ski chalets, she found herself craving a different pace of life - one that put family and sustainability at the heart of everything she did.
Fast forward a few years, and she’s now the founder of Isle of Man Salt Co., a small but mighty business that’s putting the island’s natural resources to good use. Her dedication to reviving the age-old craft of salt harvesting, while keeping sustainability at its core, has earned her a well-deserved spot on our list.
What started as a small experiment - collecting seawater and drying it out on her kitchen stove - quickly turned into something bigger. Soon, she was perfecting the process, ensuring the salt was of the highest quality while keeping production as eco-friendly as possible.
And now in 2025, Isle of Man Salt Co. shows no signs of stopping, having released a wide range of products including a Great Taste award-winning Salted Caramel Sauce.
3. Anne Clarke
Anne Clarke has been a pivotal figure in preserving and promoting the Isle of Man's rich cultural heritage. Her extensive involvement in the Manx Music Festival, affectionately known as The Guild, has solidified her reputation as a dedicated advocate for the arts.
In December 2019, Anne Clarke was appointed chairman of the Guild, following a five-year tenure as vice chairman. Her longstanding association with The Guild, both as a competitor and committee member, reflects her deep-rooted commitment to the island's performing arts scene.
Under Anne's leadership, The Guild has introduced new classes and themes, such as Mime, 'Have a Go!’, and Drag. Her vision ensures that the festival remains both innovative and true to its cherished traditions.
And now in her last year as Chairman, she hopes to leave a legacy that inspires people to engage with the performing arts for years to come. Her leadership, passion, and dedication to preserving the island’s artistic heritage make her a fitting and well-deserving inclusion in the Media Isle of Man 25 Women of 2025.
4. Jacqui Keenan
Jacqui Keenan has been recognised for her outstanding contributions to environmental conservation, sustainability, and marine protection on the Isle of Man. As the Project Coordinator for UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, Jacqui plays a pivotal role in promoting sustainable practices, biodiversity protection, and climate resilience across the island.
With a background in project management, marine conservation science, and communications, Jacqui has worked tirelessly to ensure that the Isle of Man not only preserves its natural beauty but also implements forward-thinking sustainability initiatives that will benefit future generations. She has been involved in several key projects that support biodiversity, protect marine ecosystems, and raise awareness about the importance of sustainable living.
One of Jacqui’s most significant achievements has been her leadership in the Manx Blue Carbon Project, a three-year initiative focused on studying and enhancing the Isle of Man’s marine ecosystems to combat climate change. Her efforts have contributed to a greater understanding of how the island can protect and restore these valuable ecosystems.
Beyond her scientific and environmental contributions, Jacqui actively works to inspire businesses, schools, and local organisations to adopt sustainable practices and embrace the ethos of the UNESCO Biosphere designation. Her ability to bridge the gap between environmental science and community action has made her a respected leader in the field of conservation on the Isle of Man.
5. Aiza Khan
Aiza Khan, with a diverse educational background spanning Pakistan, Turkey, the Netherlands, and the UK, has been named one of Media Isle of Man's 25 Women of 2025 for her recent achievements in the Isle of Man’s legal industry.
In 2024, Aiza was also recognised as one of the Gef 30 Under 30 winners in the Disruptors category, an accolade given to individuals who are pushing boundaries, challenging norms, and bringing fresh perspectives to their industries. In her Gef 30 Under 30 profile, Aiza spoke about her determination to make a difference in the legal field, particularly in advocating for underrepresented voices. She highlighted the challenges she has faced as a young woman navigating a traditionally male-dominated profession and how she has used those experiences to fuel her drive for change.
Aiza represents a new generation of leaders on the Isle of Man, proving that dedication, resilience, and a global outlook can create real impact. As she continues her career, she is set to be a key figure in shaping the future of the island’s legal and civic landscape, inspiring other young women to pursue their ambitions in law, politics, and beyond.
Come back next week to the Womann page to meet the next 5 women of Media Isle of Man’s 25 of 2025 list.