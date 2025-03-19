Yasmin Ingham continues to make history in the world of equestrian sports, cementing her place as one of the Isle of Man’s most accomplished athletes. At the 2025 Isle of Man Sports Awards, Yasmin was named sportswoman of the year after finishing 2024 ranked number four in the World. The 27-year-old, who made the shortlist for the Paris Olympics and travelled as a reserve for the Games , said: ‘I am so proud to be from the Isle of Man and this means the world.’