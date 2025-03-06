Starting out in business as a woman comes with its own set of challenges. But for me, the biggest struggles have been when I’ve navigated this path solo. I don’t have a degree in business. No super formal training. I just dove in headfirst and quickly realised how much I didn’t know. The biggest game changer for me has been connection, and finding an online community has been transformative.
Recently, I joined a community space where I was introduced to 15 incredible women in their twenties, all thriving in their businesses. Talking to women a few steps ahead of me has been so valuable learning from their mistakes, hearing their wins, and growing together. It has been so helpful to work alongside others who share the same ambition and, like myself, are trying to figure themselves out in this world.
The business world is built on a masculinised framework prioritising productivity and structure, and for too long I got caught up in trying to be an accommodating ‘good girl.’ But I don’t have to play by those rules, and I do better without.
My business revolves around a topic many still find hard to talk about: Menstrual Health. Educating people and breaking taboos in an industry many shy away from hasn’t been easy, and I’ve seen other businesses focused on so-called ‘women’s issues’ struggle to gain recognition and support.
Living on the Isle of Man, my market is small. There’s often a scarcity mentality that comes with it, like there’s only so much success to go around, which creates unnecessary panic. But I believe there’s more than enough room for all of us. Collaboration will always be more powerful than competition.
Thankfully, I’ve now found some incredible people who have taken me under their wing, and I’ve learned more in the last six months than I did in the last few years. A special shoutout to Leanne at Great Minds Marketing, her support has been amazing.
One of my goals is to mentor the next wave of female solo founders and be the support system I wish I had at an earlier stage. To be someone who isn’t leaps ahead yet, but knows what they’re talking about.
I won’t pretend the journey has been easy. It’s not, and I’m still at the beginning. They say business is like climbing a mountain; you reach one peak and realise there’s a valley before the next one. Right now, I’m climbing out of that initial dip. But it means I’m at the next level of learning, growing, and prepared for whats to come.
My biggest piece of advice? Surround yourself with people who are doing what you aspire to do. Don’t take advice from people whose lives you wouldn’t want, because if you do, you’ll end up just like them.
Find your people, stay curious, set out to fail, and keep climbing. That’s the beauty of the entrepreneurial rollercoaster.
You don’t need permission. You don’t need approval. Your vision is YOUR vision. We need more visionaries taking the leap, ditching perfectionism and going against the grain.
Here’s to taking up space, rewriting the rules, and proving there’s room for all of us to win.
Emily was named a 2023 Gef 30 Under 30 winner, do you know a potential 2025 winner? Nominate by Monday 17 th March at www.30under30.im