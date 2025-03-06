The original idea was from my drama teacher at the time, Mr Craig. When I was in Year 7, he came up to me and said, ‘you’ve got a voice that could work GREAT in radio’ and then a couple weeks later asked if I’d ever thought about starting a podcast. I was really apprehensive at the time, I was quite shy, I’d just started high school and wasn’t sure it was something I could do but he asked me EVERY. YEAR. So, by the time I got to Year 9, I was much more confident in myself and said ‘okay, let’s give it a go.’ I thought to myself, if I’m going to start a podcast, what do I want it to be about? As someone who is visually impaired, I thought it’d be great to discuss that to raise awareness, and then thought if we’re going to do that, let’s raise awareness about disability in general. That branched out into ‘why don’t we talk to people from all walks of life and give them a platform to share their stories.’