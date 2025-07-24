MannVend recently won two awards at the 2025 Vendies hosted at the Connaught Rooms in London.
The Vendies is an annual event which celebrates excellence in the vending industry with more than 700 people in attendance.
The Braddan-based firm’s managing director Tracey Leahy was delighted to accept the award for ‘Best Family Business in the Vending Industry’ and was runner-up in the ‘Best Overall Operator’.
Tracey, who is the third generation of her family to lead the business, said: ‘It was a proud moment to be recognised by industry experts and peers and is testimony to the hard work and dedication of the whole team at MannVend.’
Spring Valley based form traces its roots to 1967 when Patrick and Brian Leahy founded Mannin Tea & Coffee, importing and blending premium products tailored to Manx taste.
Today the firm employs more than 30 people, serving workplaces, hospitality and retail with coffee, tea and vending solutions.
MannVend has pioneered smart, contactless ‘button‑barista’ technology and installed the Isle of Man’s first vegan snack machine in 2022.
