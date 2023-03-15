Damien Clarke Crowe, aged 28, of Mona Street, Peel, has appeared in court charged with drug-driving.
He is also accused of two counts of drug possession and having no vehicle tax or insurance.
The drug-related offences are alleged to have been committed on November 6, while the tax and insurance ones are alleged on November 16.
Mr Crowe was represented in court by advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge, who asked for an adjournment until March 23, saying that legal aid was being finalised.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.