Feedback is sought on plans to establish a new Marine Nature Reserve (MNR) off the Isle of Man’s east coast to protect important blue carbon habitats.
The DEFA initiative aims to safeguard newly discovered eelgrass beds off the Laxey coastline and saltmarsh habitat at Cornaa - both vital for carbon capture and biodiversity.
The newly discovered eelgrass bed in Bulgham Bay, which lies outside existing conservation zones, has prompted DEFA to consider three options.
These options are: establishing an MNR around Bulgham Bay’s eelgrass bed; extending protection from Skeirrig Rock to Cornaa Headland to include the saltmarsh; or expanding the reserve to Maughold Head, covering additional marine habitats and grey seal haul-out sites.
DEFA also plans to update existing Eelgrass Conservation Zones (ECZs) to reflect surveys showing their expansion beyond current boundaries, aiming to balance environmental protection with local fisheries and recreational use.
A spokesperson from DEFA said: ‘Eelgrass beds and saltmarshes absorb and store atmospheric carbon while supporting biodiversity, and provide a range of other valuable services that benefit humans including coastal protection and pollution control.
‘Notably, 85% of the Isle of Man’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve lies underwater, highlighting the importance of marine conservation, and around 10% of Manx territorial waters are currently protected by a network of Marine Nature Reserves.’
Clare Barber, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘Protecting our blue carbon habitats is essential to achieving our Net Zero goals and strengthening our status as a UNESCO Biosphere.
‘By safeguarding these ecosystems, we not only help combat climate change but also create an environment we can be proud of, in line with our Island Plan.’
The consultation runs from March 14 to April 25, with responses informing the final decision.
For more information, you can visit either https://consult.gov.im/environment-food-and-agriculture/establishment-of-a-new-marine-nature-reserve/ or https://www.gov.im/MNR.