A new book celebrating the native trees, plants, and wildflowers of the Isle of Man has hit local shelves.
‘Blooming Marvelous: Manx Wildflowers – A Botanical Journey’ blends folklore, ecological insights, and colourful artwork, encouraging readers to explore the island’s rich natural heritage.
The book has been written by local botanical artist Rosemary Greening, with two years passing between the original idea to write it and her sending the final draft to her publisher.
‘I heard it once said that everyone has a book inside them, and I do know that I can do anything I set my mind to,’ Rosemary said.
‘The book idea started with a couple of sketches and I somehow convinced myself I could do it.
‘This is actually the kind of book I like to read - it has some science facts, some stories and folklore and a load of cool historical facts about flowers.’
The book, which is published by Loaghtan Books, includes original illustrations created using coloured pencils and features information about where specific species can be found on the island, as well as their historical and cultural significance.
Blooming Marvelous was supported by local organisations including the Manx Wildlife Trust, Woodland Trust and UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, all of whom contributed to Rosemary’s independent research.
Asked if it was a difficult process to write the book, Rosemary said: ‘The text actually didn't take that long to get mostly written, but the illustrations were a slow process.
‘Drawing takes time, especially with coloured pencils and I was pretty much drawing something for the book every weekend across the two years - even on holiday!’
The book is now available to purchase through the Loaghtan Books website at https://loaghtanbooks.com/product/blooming-marvellous-manx-wildflowers-a-botanical-journey/