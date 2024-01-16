Financial services company Capital International Group is now a partner with ESC, the green charity which supports the island’s transition to a low-carbon economy.
The Energy & Sustainability Centre Isle of Man (ESC) is an independent, not-for-profit, registered Manx charity which encourages the sharing of ideas and knowledge to promote a secure, reliable and economically viable transition to low-carbon energy.
ESC director Ralph Peake commented: 'We’re delighted to welcome Capital International as our latest partner.
'With the success of our GreenTalks Live debate in November – which is our biggest event to date – and now the great news that Capital International Group are supporting us - it’s a very exciting time for ESC.
'There’s a real sense that the consensus in the public, private and third sectors regarding the transition to net-zero is growing rapidly. Every corporate partner that joins us not only provides practical help in the form of financial support, but it also strengthens economic collaboration with other businesses.'
Sustainability officer at Capital International Group, Nancy Shefford, said: 'ESC’s mission, vision and values demonstrate their drive to make the Isle of Man’s economy a more sustainable one.
'This is a goal we share with ESC, so when the opportunity arose to become an ESC partner, our whole team were very keen to get involved and support the excellent work the charity is doing.
'At Capital International Group we’re striving to become carbon neutral by the end of 2025 and are committed to building a better world for generations to come.
'What I find inspiring is that most of our sustainability initiatives are led by passionate volunteers from across the business.
'The team and I are looking forward to our partnership with ESC providing opportunities for us to share knowledge and learn as much as possible from other businesses, and third sector organisations, that are on the same journey to net-zero.”
ESC now has five corporate partners with Capital International Group sitting alongside Zurich - Isle of Man, KPMG in the Crown Dependencies, The Peel Group and Best Energy Solutions Limited.
To find out more about ESC go to www.energysustainabilitycentre.im and follow the charity on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.