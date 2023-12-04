Clive Myrie, BBC journalist and host of quiz show Mastermind chaired a debate on sustainability in the island.
The event, Green Talks Live, was organised by the Energy and Sustainability Centre (ESC) and featured renewable energy and climate science experts.
The event began with an introduction by ESC Director and former MHK, Ralph Peake, followed by Clive Myrie interviewing leading conservationist Professor Peter Bridgewater live from his home in Australia.
Mr Myrie then chaired two debates focusing on the net-zero, environmental and energy challenges and opportunities facing the island.
Questions – which were submitted online by the public and from the live audience, covered the big decisions that need to be made about energy security, choices about fossil fuel and green energy, biodiversity, and the Isle of Man’s status as a UNESCO Biosphere.
In his closing comments to the audience and panellists, Clive Myrie said: ‘My thanks go to all of you for your questions, it was a really insightful discussion and a fascinating evening.’
He added that one of the key takeaways was that everyone as individuals can play a part in making small decisions every day to make the big changes necessary to create a more sustainable society.
Speaking after the event, Mr Peake, said: ‘Clive Myrie was an excellent moderator in what was a very interesting, useful and important debate.
‘We hope GreenTalks Live will start conversations to inspire everyone to think about how they can help create a green, sustainable future for the Isle of Man, powered by secure, reliable and stable sources of renewable energy.
‘Most importantly, we want the public to make sure they let their MHKs know what they want the Government to do to support positive change, because the decisions made now will determine not only how the Isle of Man develops in our lifetimes, but also the legacy we hand over to future generations.
‘We must also say a massive thank you to GreenTalks Live, our sponsors.’