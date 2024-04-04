Climate Doomers believe the world has already lost the battle with climate change and there's nothing we can do to reverse it. Like that guy from the Disney film Hercules who walks around wearing a sign and ringing a bell shouting 'THE END IS COMING'. They think humans just have to accept their fate and become extinct like the Dodos and the dinosaurs. An understandable reaction in the face of something so huge, but which leads to climate inaction, which doesn't help heal the world, and make it a better place for you and for me and the entire human race.