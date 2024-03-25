Katie Duncan, who is a Business Analyst at Capital International Group, shares her experience: “I left University six years ago unsure exactly what my career path would be other than I was drawn to the Finance industry following my degree in Business Management. Fortunately, I contacted Capital International Group and after the interview process, I was invited to become the first participant to formally take part in their graduate scheme. I was given the opportunity to spend time in six different teams of my choice over a two-year period to gain insight into their day-to-day work and support on important projects. I got to work closely with managers and directors which significantly built my professional skills, communication, and confidence. Six years later, I am still with the business as a part-qualified Business Analyst. The graduate scheme provided me with the foundation of operational knowledge and experience which enabled my success at Capital International Group. I really could not recommend the graduate scheme enough for a kick-start in your career.”