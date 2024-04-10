Even if what they’re saying makes you want to eat your own head to avoid having an outburst, make them feel heard. Because that’s all anyone wants. I know the world is in a bad place and lives are being lost, so I understand your urgency to get that across. It's admirable. But how to portray that is important. People don't like feeling like they're being lectured. Make them feel like they're being heard and feel like you're interested in their side before you give yours. It creates an atmosphere of respect. Once that is established, people are more willing to engage with different points of view.