One of the islands leading recruitment agencies, Search and Select, has announced new ESG commitments to support sustainability and employee wellbeing.
ESG stands for Environmental, Social and Governance. The aim of these new commitments is to reduce the companies’ environmental footprint and positively enhance the experience of their employees.
Search and Select have been a a recruitment agency on the Isle of Man for over 25 years, and there are several new commitments the company has pledged to incorporate into both the company and the community.
Sally Fenton, managing director of Search and Select, commented: “At Search and Select, we believe that creating a sustainable, healthy, and supportive workplace is essential.
‘These changes are about more than improving our facilities - they reflect our ongoing commitment to our team and our island. We are proud to lead by example in the recruitment industry and look forward to continuing our journey towards a more sustainable future.’
The new plans include enhanced employee wellbeing facilities, with an upgraded kitchen and new shower facilities. This is to support active and healthy lifestyles amongst staff.
The installation of noise reducing and energy efficient windows has been fitted, with the idea of maintaining a comfortable office environment with less distraction from outside noise, whilst simultaneously minimising energy consumption.
With the goal of reducing their carbon footprint, solar panels and an air source heat pump have also been installed. In light of these recent additions, the office has dramatically reduced their reliance on traditional energy sources.
A recycling system has also been introduced in the Search and Select office. Individual desk bins have been replaced with three centralised recycling bins.
Search and Select would like to connect with other businesses interested in green energy and ESG initiatives.
Sally added: ‘You don’t have to be a large enterprise with a big budget to make meaningful changes. Even small steps in smaller businesses can have a big impact.
‘The company encourages others to explore how even minor adjustments can contribute to a more sustainable and resilient business community.’