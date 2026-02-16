The Isle of Man Government has published a new online document aimed at improving understanding and awareness of public spaces across the island.
Titled the ‘Isle of Man Introduction to Public Space’, the resource brings together information on the various types of public spaces found around the Isle of Man, outlining their historical development and explaining their contemporary importance.
A selection of local case studies is included to illustrate recent revitalisation projects.
These feature Market Square in Castletown, North Quay in Douglas, and the Wetlands in Onchan. The Onchan project was developed with the support of the Manx Wildlife Trust and has become a community-focused initiative.
According to the Government, the publication represents the first stage in a broader programme of work aimed at promoting thoughtful, people-centred design across the island’s public realm.
Minister for the Cabinet Office, David Ashford, commented: ‘This document is particularly valuable because it brings together clear, accessible information and a shared reference point for more informed discussion.
‘Public spaces play a vital role in everyday island life, shaping how we move, meet and spend time in our communities.
‘As a UNESCO Biosphere, the Isle of Man is committed to sustainable development, and well‑designed public spaces support the ambitions set out in Our Island Plan by contributing to wellbeing, sustainability and inclusive, people‑centred places across the island.’
To look at the new online document, you can visit https://pabc.gov.im/media/b0qjm1da/introduction-to-public-space-2026_compressed.pdf
Alternatively, to find out more about Isle of Man planning and building control, you can visit https://pabc.gov.im/
