The Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) has begun installing solar panels on the roof of its Postal Headquarters in Braddan as part of a broader sustainability programme aimed at reducing emissions and operating costs.
The project follows a competitive procurement process designed to ensure best value for the organisation, and in addition to the rooftop solar installation, IOMPO will introduce 32 new electric vehicle charging points at the site.
The charging infrastructure is intended to support the organisation’s planned transition to a zero-emissions delivery fleet by 2028.
According to IOMPO, the investment aligns with commitments outlined in its Annual Plan and its statutory environmental responsibilities.
The initiative focuses on practical measures to improve efficiency, reduce running costs and strengthen long-term operational resilience.
Once operational, the solar system is expected to generate a significant proportion of the headquarters’ electricity requirements. The organisation estimates the project will achieve payback in under five years through lower energy bills.
The installation is also projected to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to wider efforts across the island to cut overall emissions.
Simon Kneen, CEO of Isle of Man Post Office, commented: ‘This is a practical and responsible investment.
‘It lowers our running costs, reduces our reliance on rising energy prices and helps us move towards a cleaner delivery fleet.
‘We’re committed to making choices that secure the Post Office’s future and support the island’s wider sustainability efforts.’
A spokesperson from the Post Office added: ‘Our sustainability efforts are designed to benefit not only our business, but also our employees, suppliers, customers, and the broader community.
‘The business has established the Environmental Sustainability Committee, with its primary purpose being to promote and integrate environmentally responsible practices into the corporate culture and operations.’
For more information about IOMPO’s sustainability work, you can visit https://www.iompost.com/about/isle-of-man-post-office-s-sustainability-journey/