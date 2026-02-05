Parts of an island plantation will be closed next week while a number of unsafe trees are removed.
A spokesperson for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture said: ‘Essential timber harvesting work is scheduled to begin at Conrhenny Plantation next week (February 9).
‘This work is necessary following recent storms which have uprooted a significant number of trees leaving them unstable and a danger to the public.
‘Some tracks and paths will be temporarily closed so please follow all safety signage and any instructions issued by forestry workers on site.
‘Please expect an increase in heavy plant machinery and timber haulage movements and do not block gateways or tracks.
‘We appreciate your patience while we carry out these necessary safety works and will provide a further update once the area is clear and safe to reopen.’