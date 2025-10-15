A significant step forward for nature conservation in the Isle of Man was marked last week, as the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, joint patrons of the Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT), paid a visit to Glen Auldyn.
The pair were there to learn more about MWT’s ambitious plans for restoring the area’s temperate rainforest ecosystem, thanks to a long-term partnership between the charity and insurance company Aviva.
Glen Auldyn - covering 1,124 acres, with 750 acres identified as suitable for rainforest habitat - will become the largest nature reserve in the island and the most extensive site yet to be included in the MWT’s rainforest recovery programme.
The restoration initiative forms part of a broader suite of nature-based projects funded by Aviva, aimed at removing carbon from the atmosphere and contributing to global and local environmental targets.
In particular, it will support the Isle of Man's international commitment to protect and manage 30% of its land for nature by the year 2030.
In addition to enhancing biodiversity, the project is expected to deliver multiple environmental benefits, including improved air and water quality and a reduced risk of flooding in an area historically prone to high water levels.
A spokesperson from Government House commented: ‘As joint patrons of the Manx Wildlife Trust, His Excellency and Lady Lorimer were delighted to visit Glen Auldyn on Thursday to see what the charity has planned for the area.
‘Communities in and around Ramsey in the north of the island will be closely involved in the project.
‘Tree seeds from species such as native Manx oak, downy birch, mountain ash, holly, alder, willows and hazel will be gathered from the glens and grown in a nursery at Milntown at the base of Glen Auldyn. Wet conditions will also support an abundance of mosses, liverworts, lichens and ferns.
‘This is fantastic news for the Isle of Man and we look forward to seeing this beautiful area of the island flourish.
‘Thank you to Manx Wildlife Trust for all of its dedicated hard work, and to Aviva for its generosity and support.’
Following the completion of the restoration, the Manx Wildlife Trust will look to showcase Glen Auldyn as a ‘model’ of how Manx uplands could be best managed and farmed for people and wildlife.
David Bellamy, head of conservation and land at the Manx Wildlife Trust, said: ‘We are thrilled to start this exciting new chapter to restore the Isle of Man’s natural heritage.
‘The recovery of Glen Auldyn’s temperate rainforest will not only create an invaluable habitat for wildlife but will also provide multiple benefits for local communities, including reduced flood risk and greater access to beautiful woodland.
‘This will also be an important contribution to our island’s international obligation to protect and manage 30% of our land for nature by 2030.’
Claudine Blamey, chief sustainability officer at Aviva, said: ‘Aviva is proud to support such a transformative project, which not only enhances the beauty and biodiversity of the island but also provides lasting benefits to local communities.’