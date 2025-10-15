The Sustainable Mann 2025 sessions, organised by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, had been due to start on 13 October at St John’s Mill. They will now take place over seven consecutive Mondays from 12 January.
Co-founder and director Sarah Mercer said the decision was made to allow more time for promotion and to maximise attendance.
She said: ‘Due to the short time frame we have had for promotion of the Sustainable Mann sessions, we haven’t quite reached the number of attendees that would make for the best interactivity and networking.
‘We’ve made the difficult decision to postpone until January and February. This will give us more time for promotion and for people to keep their diaries clear. We had them almost all fully booked last year, so we are aiming for that again.’
Full details of the revised schedule are expected shortly.
The workshops aim to help Manx businesses operate more sustainably through practical sessions on topics such as energy efficiency, the circular economy, governance and reporting, and building a green brand.
Businesses attending six or more sessions will earn the UNESCO Biosphere Sustainable Mann accreditation and certificate, recognising their commitment to sustainability and the island’s Biosphere status.
Zurich Isle of Man is the headline sponsor for 2025, with additional support from Nedgroup Investments Isle of Man and Nicola Bowker & Co.
A statement issued before the postponement said the workshops were ‘solution-focused sessions designed to equip businesses with the tools they need to thrive’, also offering networking and expert guidance.
Ms Mercer said updated booking details and promotional material would be released once the new programme is finalised.
She thanked supporters for their understanding, adding that organisers hope the extra preparation time will make the 2025 series as successful as previous years.