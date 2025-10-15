Financial services firm Ramsey Crookall recently welcomed Lisa Hywood, founder of the Tikki Hywood Foundation, for an engaging discussion on global wildlife conservation.
The talk mainly focused on the African pangolin - widely regarded as the most trafficked mammal in the world.
Hywood shared insights into the challenges facing pangolins, nocturnal insectivores known for their keratin scales and unique defensive behaviour.
Although their ability to curl into a protective ball deters natural predators, it also makes them highly vulnerable to poachers
Pangolins are targeted for their meat and scales, used in traditional medicine and sold as luxury food items, driving all four African species toward extinction. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) currently lists these species as vulnerable or endangered.
Founded in 1994 in memory of Lisa’s father, the Tikki Hywood Foundation has grown into a leading authority on pangolin conservation.
The organisation not only rescues and rehabilitates wildlife but also supports policy reform and law enforcement across Africa. Its mission is to protect the voiceless and promote awareness of species’ on the brink.
Prior to her visit to the Isle of Man, Lisa presented at the Royal Geographic Society in London, highlighting the Foundation’s collaboration with Remembering Wildlife, a global initiative raising awareness through photography and storytelling.
A spokesperson from Ramsey Crookall commented: ‘Protecting these solitary animals, which play an important ecological role in controlling insect populations, is essential.
‘In 1994, the Foundation began as a tribute to one man's love for life and nature, aiming to keep his legacy alive by giving a voice to the voiceless.’
Joanna Crookall, chief executive officer at Ramsey Crookall, added: ‘We were delighted to support and raise awareness of Lisa and her lifetime’s work for this worthy cause.’