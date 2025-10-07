International wildlife photographer Philippe Ricordel will bring his educational show ‘Wildlife on Ice: From Japan to Antarctica’ to the Isle of Man this month.
With three events scheduled in Ramsey, Laxey, and Douglas, the show combines high-resolution photography, short films and live storytelling from Ricordel, who will appear in person at each event.
Audiences are invited to explore the world’s coldest and most remote habitats, featuring species such as snow monkeys, red-crowned cranes, Steller’s sea eagles, red foxes, sika deer, and four species of penguins, including emperor penguins in Antarctica.
Ricordel’s Isle of Man tour includes a show in Ramsey’s Elim Centre at 7.45pm on Thursday, October 16, highlighting snub-nosed monkeys in China.
The second show in the Laxey Institute will take place at 7.30pm on Friday, October 17 (focused on red-crowned cranes in Hokkaido, Japan), with the final event taking place at 11am on the Saturday (October 18) in Douglas - a full two-hour journey through wildlife in Japan and Antarctica at the Broadway Cinema.
Ricordel, a French naturalist and artistic photographer, is known for capturing endangered species in their native environments.
His work has appeared in ‘The Guardian’, ‘Nat’Images’, and ‘30 Millions d’Amis’, and he is a member of the International Primate Society and the Société Française de Primatologie.
His images aim to bridge the gap between humans and wildlife, fostering awareness of environmental change.
A spokesperson involved with the event commented: ‘Join us for a journey of discovery of World Wildlife on Ice.
‘The show will be a mix of photography, short films and live commentary by the photographer of his experiences.’
For general enquiries, you can contact organiser Chris Swingler at [email protected] or call 07980 915290.