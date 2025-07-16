There were eight categories to choose from: 'Abstract World', 'Animal Behaviour', 'Earth's Wild Beauty', 'Environmental Artivism', 'Facing Extinction', 'Into the Blue', 'Wings' (for all species that take to the skies) and a 'Youth Exclusive' award showcasing young talent.
Clare submitted her entry to the ‘Into The Blue’ category, which focuses on underwater and seaside pieces.
All of the entries go before a judging panel and the shortlist was announced at the start of July.
This year, the competition received 1,340 entries from 68 countries, with approximately 150 artists making it to the final shortlist.
‘The award is known as the "Oscar's of Wildlife Art" and I certainly didn't expect to make it through to the shortlist,’ Clare said.
‘The standard is incredibly high every year, with so many talented artists from around the world.
‘When I received the email saying I'd been shortlisted, I was shocked - I had to keep re-reading it to be sure I hadn't misunderstood. I'm still half-expecting a call to say they've made a mistake!’
Her shortlisted painting, titled ‘Sprezzatura’, depicts gannets diving underwater in pursuit of prey, rendered in aquamarine hues using acrylic and mixed media.
The piece was inspired by a scuba diving trip off the southeast coast of the island, and is done in a particular style that she has cultivated over several years.
Talking about her love of wildlife, Clare said: ‘It has always been an important part of my life.
‘Growing up on the Wirral, I was a regular visitor to Chester Zoo and was fascinated by the many species, particularly those within their conservation projects.
‘After completing an honours degree at the University of Liverpool in zoology, I moved to the Isle of Man with a marine biology student who is now my husband!
‘Since then, it's been both my passion and my mission to develop my career as a Wildlife “Artivist” - promoting conservation through my work.’
The shortlisted works for the award will be exhibited at the Mall Galleries in London from September 9 to September 14 this year.
The exhibition is open to the public and will also be featured online from September 1 to September 15 for international audiences.
The awards evening takes place on the opening night, with awards for the winners in each of the eight categories, an overall winner and runner-up, and a selection of judges’ choice awards.
The proceeds of 50% of the artwork sold, along with over £30,000 of entry fees already raised, will go directly to international conservation projects.
Asked if she had any advice for aspiring artists, Clare said: ‘Start with what moves you, even if your technique isn't perfect.
‘Let your passion for the subject guide your growth. Don't be afraid of blending art with advocacy - your voice, your brush, your lens has the power to shift perspectives.’