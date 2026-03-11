Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) has announced the launch of a new island-wide internship programme aimed at supporting and developing early-career conservation professionals.
The scheme will offer four internships each year, providing training and practical experience across the charity’s land, sea and community projects, while it is designed to help build conservation expertise both on the Isle of Man and internationally.
The initiative has been made possible through a private donation from an island resident, who restored a historic property in Peel for use by the interns. The building, known as Thie Vunn (Munn’s House) on Crown Street, will serve as a shared base for learning, collaboration and accommodation.
From September, four interns will live at Thie Vunn while working full-time with MWT teams across the island.
According to the charity, the programme will increase its capacity to deliver projects including woodland restoration, ecological surveys, marine monitoring, community outreach, education and environmental data collection.
In return, interns will receive structured workplace experience, mentoring, practical qualifications and professional references to support future careers in conservation, ecology and environmental science.
The programme will also include an international component. Each year, at least one intern will be recruited from the 14 UK Overseas Territories (UKOTs), which include places such as Saint Helena, Bermuda, Falkland Islands and the Cayman Islands.
The four internship roles will consist of two terrestrial conservation posts focused on ecological surveys, woodland restoration and nature reserve management; one marine intern role working on shoreline surveys and marine wildlife monitoring; and one engagement intern supporting schools, community events and communications.
All placements will run full-time from September to May, and interns will be provided with accommodation, equipment, mentoring and professional training.
Graham Makepeace-Warne, CEO of MWT, said: ‘MWT has long held the ambition to provide an equitable internship programme for budding conservationists, wherever they come from. Thanks to this incredibly generous donation, we can now make that ambition a reality.
‘High quality internships open doors, they allow people who care about nature, but who might not otherwise get the chance, to gain experience, build confidence and develop skills that lead to real careers.
‘For MWT, it also increases our capacity to deliver practical conservation and community projects across the island.’
David Bellamy, head of conservation and land at MWT, added: ‘Volunteer internships are one of the most effective ways to bring new people into conservation.
‘They provide real professional experience and mentoring while also strengthening the work we deliver on the ground.
‘Our interns will contribute directly to woodland restoration, marine monitoring, ecological surveys and community engagement, supporting MWT’s role within the Isle of Man UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.’
MWT continues to seek funding for several remaining items needed to launch the programme, including furniture, furnishings and laptops. A full list of sponsorship opportunities is available at https://www.mwt.im/interns, or by contacting [email protected].
The charity will begin recruiting the first cohort of interns shortly, with placements starting in September. Full details and application information can be found at https://www.mwt.im/interns