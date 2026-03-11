Hospice Isle of Man has installed a new solar panel system as part of an effort to improve sustainability and reduce long-term energy costs.
The project, which cost £100,000, was partly funded by a major donation from Steve Elkins, who contributed half of the total amount.
The remaining funding was provided through support from the Manx Lottery Trust and Hansard, enabling the installation to be completed in full.
A spokesperson from Hospice commented: ‘Hospice is a charity very close to Steve’s heart, having supported his family through Hospice care, and his generosity reflects both his gratitude and his desire to help ensure Hospice can continue supporting others for years to come.
‘Hospice Isle of Man is deeply grateful for his continued support.’
As a large facility that operates around the clock, Hospice has significant electricity requirements. According to the charity, the solar panels are already helping to reduce energy costs, and savings generated from the system will be redirected to support patient care.
Anne Shorrock, Hospice’s head of people, culture and support services, said: ‘When Steve first approached us with the offer to project manage and part-fund the solar project, we were initially planning to implement it in a phased approach.
‘However, thanks to the generous support of the Manx Lottery Trust and Hansard, we were able to secure the remaining funding and bring the project to fruition.
‘Hospice is delighted with the results of the project. The solar panels represent sustainability in many ways, a true gift that keeps on giving, delivering significant energy savings and environmental benefits that will support Hospice for many years to come.’
The spokesperson added: ‘This collaboration highlights the power of community partnerships in driving meaningful change and supporting a more sustainable future for Hospice.’