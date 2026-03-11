Representatives from more than 30 organisations participated in this year’s Sustainable Mann workshop series organised by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man.
The workshops were delivered by Earthscope Isle of Man and began in January with a session exploring sustainability-related risks and opportunities.
Subsequent workshops addressed topics including energy and efficiencies, unlocking nature’s value, circular economy and waste solutions, finance and governance, sustainability reporting, building a green brand and protecting organisational reputation.
The programme consisted of seven workshops and was supported by headline sponsor Zurich Isle of Man, with additional sponsorship from Nedgroup Investments Isle of Man and Nicola Bowker & Co.
Earthscope Isle of Man, which delivered the workshops, is a nature-positive social enterprise based in the Isle of Man. The organisation promotes the integration of nature into decision-making across society, with the aim of helping the island develop as a nature-first nation.
Sarah Mercer, co-founder of Earthscope Isle of Man, said: ‘It was amazing to see a dynamic creative sustainability community of over 45 participants come together across the seven workshops.
‘Coming together to share knowledge, ideas and enthusiasm is absolutely key to positive change and we’re so grateful to the event’s sponsors for making this happen.
‘We’re delighted that 16 businesses have earned their Sustainable Mann accreditation this year, spanning a wide range of sectors from energy to creative industries.’
Zurich Isle of Man, a partner of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, supported the workshop series as part of its local and global sustainability commitments. Among its initiatives on the island is the installation of a solar array at Zurich House, its office at the Isle of Man Business Park.
The solar array became operational in 2022 and provides around half of the electricity used at the building.