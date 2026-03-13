Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) has welcomed Lucy Felton to the organisation as its new partnerships officer.
The role is designed to strengthen the charity’s work with businesses, community organisations and supporters across the island.
Lucy joined MWT in February, bringing more than three decades of experience in the island’s finance sector.
Over a 33-year career she held senior roles spanning investments, marketing, business development and relationship management.
She gained extensive experience building partnerships and understands the value of strong partner networks in supporting strategic collaboration.
The position focuses on strengthening corporate and community relationships, identifying funding opportunities and helping deliver partnership initiatives such as corporate volunteering, events and sponsorship.
Lucy said: ‘I’m very proud to be joining MWT in the role of partnerships officer.
‘The Isle of Man is a place I care deeply about, with wildlife and landscapes that are incredibly special.
‘Having worked with MWT to create sponsorship opportunities in the past, it’s very exciting to now be working alongside their expert team. I’m looking forward to building strong partnerships that support MWT’s vital work for nature.’
MWT chief executive Graham Makepeace-Warne said: ‘Strong partnerships are essential if we’re going to secure the future of nature in the island, and I’m delighted to welcome Lucy to MWT.
‘I have known Lucy for nearly eight years since our relationship with Lloyds Bank International first began.
‘She brings extensive experience in building relationships across the island’s business community, and she understands how powerful collaboration can be when people share the same values. Her role will strengthen those connections and help drive partnerships that benefit both nature and the wider community.
‘The partnerships officer role is part of MWT’s engagement team and focuses on building long-term relationships that support the charity’s mission to protect and enhance the Isle of Man’s natural environment, create more spaces for wildlife, and inspire people to act for nature.’