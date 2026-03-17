The Isle of Man is a whole-nation UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, reflecting it is a special place for people and the rest of nature.
In our regular feature, authors from different walks of Manx life offer a personal perspective on #MyBiosphere.
This month, it’s over to you...
If you live in the Isle of Man, you are part of something globally rare and locally important - and UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man is seeking your views to help shape the future of this wonderful island.
In 2016, the island proudly became the world’s first whole nation to be recognised as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Now, in 2026, we mark ten years as a Biosphere and residents are being asked to help shape what the next decade should look like. UNESCO designates Biosphere Reserves to help find local solutions to global challenges.
Being a Biosphere is not about being perfect. They are often described as ‘learning places for sustainable development’, exploring how people can live well today without compromising the ability of future generations to do the same.
All UNESCO Biosphere Reserves share three core functions: conserving biodiversity and cultural diversity; supporting economic development that is socially, culturally and environmentally sustainable; and promoting learning, research and education to underpin better decision making.
There are now nearly 800 Biosphere Reserves across more than 140 countries, ranging from remote landscapes to densely populated regions. Despite their differences, all Biospheres have two things in common: a special environment, and a population committed to looking after it. People are at the helm of Biosphere Reserves.
The Isle of Man was recognised by UNESCO for our distinctive culture, internationally important habitats and species, and robust economy including agriculture and fishing. Biosphere Isle of Man operates through a holistic lens, recognising we must consider the interconnectedness of all living things and systems, rather than focussing on one area of importance.
Everyone who lives in the island contributes to our Biosphere, and it is the collective actions and ways of living within our communities that enabled us to achieve the prestigious status a decade ago - the care for the island and passion to protect what we value the most is an intangible contribution to being a Biosphere. Ten years since becoming a Biosphere, the State of the Biosphere Survey is inviting Isle of Man residents to share their views on what the Biosphere designation has meant to them so far, and what they would like it to help achieve in the future.
The survey is just five short questions and there are no right or wrong answers. Whether you are deeply engaged with sustainability issues or simply curious about what being a Biosphere means, your views matter.
The results will help inform the Island’s future Biosphere priorities and guide planning for the next ten years, ensuring the designation continues to reflect what is most important to the people who live here. To take part, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/BiosphereIoM
To find out more about UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, visit www.biosphere.im or email [email protected].