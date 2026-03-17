Everyone who lives in the island contributes to our Biosphere, and it is the collective actions and ways of living within our communities that enabled us to achieve the prestigious status a decade ago - the care for the island and passion to protect what we value the most is an intangible contribution to being a Biosphere. Ten years since becoming a Biosphere, the State of the Biosphere Survey is inviting Isle of Man residents to share their views on what the Biosphere designation has meant to them so far, and what they would like it to help achieve in the future.