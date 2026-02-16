In our regular feature, authors from different walks of Manx life offer a personal perspective on #MyBiosphere.
This month, Amy Howse of Soundology writes:
I arrived on the Isle of Man in 2018 on what was meant to be a one-month temporary contract as a speech and language therapist. Like a lot of people, I assumed I’d be here briefly and then move on.
Instead, the island quietly became home. There’s something about this place that keeps hold of you, and I think the UNESCO Biosphere has a lot to do with that.
The sea was one of the first things that drew me in, and it still stops me in my tracks. Where else can you be on a video call, glance out of the window, and see a pod of dolphins passing by?
The sea is always there, part of the backdrop to everyday life, and it’s a constant reminder that nature isn’t separate from work or routine here.
Over the years, I’ve been able to grow in ways I never expected, both personally and professionally, thanks to the supportive culture on the island.
I’ve built my business, Soundology, from scratch - work that supports wellbeing through connection to sound, yoga, nature, and creative practice. Being based in a Biosphere has helped make that possible, with opportunities growing naturally through shared values, conversations, and community connections.
What I love most about life in our Biosphere is how easy it is to feel connected to nature.
Through my work with Green Prescribing, in collaboration with the Northern Health and Care Community and Manx Wildlife Trust, I see how meaningful time in nature can make a real difference to people’s wellbeing.
One of the most special opportunities I’ve had was exploring connection to sound in nature through the Biosphere Artist Residency with Manx Wildlife Trust, supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
It highlighted how listening can offer a powerful way to connect with the green and blue spaces of our island.
When I look back, it still makes me smile that I only expected to stay for a month. The pull of this place is real.
The Isle of Man Biosphere isn’t just a designation; it’s something that shapes how we live, work, and connect, and once you feel part of it, it’s very hard to leave.
To find out more about UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, or to apply to be a partner, you can visit https://www.biosphere.im/ or email [email protected].
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.