Ramsey Town Commissioners, the Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) and Mooragh Lake Water Sports have launched a winter trial at Mooragh Lake to examine how seasonal water-level management may benefit birdlife while maintaining community access to the park.
Each winter, Mooragh Lake is drained to allow for maintenance work, during which seawater flows in and out through a sluice gate.
As part of this year’s trial, MWT is studying the effects of allowing the lake to follow the natural ebb and flow of the tide for an extended period.
This process creates shallow water and exposed mud, habitats known to provide feeding opportunities for a range of bird species.
The lake was returned to tidal conditions in mid-January, and birds began using the exposed shallows shortly afterwards.
Species recorded feeding at the site include the oystercatcher and redshank, both listed on the Red List of conservation concern, as well as ringed plover and little egret, which are classified under the Amber List. Herring gull and black-headed gull, also Red List species, have been observed at the lake as well.
David Bellamy, head of conservation and land at Manx Wildlife Trust, commented: ‘What’s been most encouraging is just how quickly birds have responded.
‘Within hours of the water level being lowered, we were already seeing impressive numbers of waders and gulls feeding on the newly exposed muddy areas.
‘The highest single species count received so far is 130 Oystercatchers – particularly impressive for this Red-listed species.
‘This study really highlights how important these muddy habitats are for birds in winter, and how small, well-timed changes can make a real difference for wildlife while keeping Mooragh Park enjoyable for people. Several members have even told us they were surprised by how much wildlife they can now see in the heart of Ramsey.’
Shallow water and intertidal mud are considered among the most productive feeding habitats for wading birds and other waterfowl.
On the Isle of Man, such habitats are limited and are now largely confined to coastal areas including Derbyhaven Bay and Cornaa, as well as working harbours and estuaries.
Historically, extensive areas of intertidal mud and saltmarsh were lost in parts of Douglas, particularly around Lake Road, and in Ramsey.
The winter trial is intended to gather further evidence on how water-level management at Mooragh Lake may contribute to local biodiversity alongside community activities.
If monitoring shows clear benefits for wildlife, Ramsey Town Commissioners have indicated that this approach could be considered as part of the Mooragh Park Master Plan.
Ramsey Town Commissioner Juan McGuinness said: ‘This is a straightforward winter trial designed to gather evidence before any longer term decisions are taken.
‘The lake is already drained during this period, so using that time to understand whether there are added benefits for wildlife is a sensible, low impact step.
‘As an added bonus, it’s been genuinely pleasant to see birds feeding on the exposed lake bed during winter walks, and the findings will help inform the Mooragh Park Master Plan and future management.’