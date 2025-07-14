The Isle of Man is the only entire nation to boast UNESCO Biosphere status, reflecting it is a special place for people and nature.
In our regular feature, authors from different walks of Manx life offer a personal perspective on #MyBiosphere. This month, Dr Chloe Woolley, Manx Music Development Officer at Culture Vannin, writes:
Meaning ‘The Gathering’ in Manx Gaelic, Yn Chruinnaght has taken place in its current form since 1978, uniting musicians, dancers, singers, artists and linguists from across the Celtic nations.
It's a celebration of living culture, tradition, and creativity, with the festival’s circular logo symbolising the continuous cycle of cultural expression.
The event draws inspiration from Cruinnaght Vanninagh Ashoonagh, a one-day Manx national festival established in 1924.
The modern Yn Chruinnaght was revived by Mona Douglas as a three-day event in Ramsey, and it has evolved steadily over the decades and is now based in Peel.
Its endurance is a testament to the festival’s sustainability, adaptability, and strong community.
Notably, during the 2020 lockdown, the festival reinvented itself as Yn Chruinnaght Tannaghtyn’s Thie (Staying at Home), becoming one of the few festivals worldwide to continue via online events and small, local live performances utilising all Manx talent.
Growing up in Maughold, my family was involved in the festival from the early days - my mum as a local press reporter and later as festival secretary.
I remember the sweaty ceilis in the marquee on Peveril Plot, nervously competing in music contests (now the Manx Folk Awards which I help organise), and watching the parade of Celts down Parliament Street.
I recall hearing poetry from Paul Lebiedzinski in the Prince of Wales, soaking up lively tunes in the sessions and overhearing conversations in different Celtic languages.
As a teen, I volunteered as a steward (often shaking the collection tin!) and was in awe of local bands like the Tholtan Builders and the Mollag Band, dancing with Ny Fennee, and discovering international Celtic acts that motivated me to actually practice my fiddle!
Most importantly, I formed lasting friendships with young people from across the island and other Celtic nations - bonds often rekindled at other festivals.
I even met my Scottish musician husband thanks to this ‘Celtic solar system’!
As Manx Music Development Officer for Culture Vannin, I see Yn Chruinnaght as the annual gathering of the island’s creativity. It’s where new music and dance are embraced, fresh ideas are born, and connections are made that often lead to future collaborations.
My own children are now immersed in the festival - performing, helping out, and, as all kids do, excelling at selling raffle tickets!
Yn Chruinnaght represents continuity and sustainable cultural development - a joyful reminder that community, identity, and creativity go hand in hand.
It’s not just a celebration of the past, but a platform for the future - a cornerstone of our island's cultural Biosphere.